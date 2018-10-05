Govt nominates Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to nominate senior politician Syed Fakhar Imam as Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

Syed Fakhar Imam has remained Speaker, federal minister and leader of the opposition.

The Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected the government’s decision. Former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that they had no objection on Syed Fakhar Imam but it was the principle that PAC chairmanship is given to the opposition leader.

The PML-N would not nominate its members to stand committees if it was robbed of its right to head the Public Accounts Committee, he added.

Sources said the government has decided in principle not to make opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

The PTI’s chief whip, Aamir Dogar in this regard said that Syed Fakhar Imam is a senior politician and remained Speaker, federal minister and leader of the opposition and has a vast experience of parliament. He said if Fakhar Imam is appointed as PAC chairman of Parliament, the opposition should not oppose him.

Syed Fakhar Imam became Member National Assembly (MNA) from Khanewal as an independent candidate and later he joined PTI.