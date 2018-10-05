Four civilians killed, eight injured in Afghanistan airstrike

KABUL: At least four were killed and another eight injured in an airstrike in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, TOLO news reported on Friday.

The airstrike came after Taliban forces attacked villages in Kandahar’s Maroof district on Thursday night but were engaged in combat by government troops, according to provincial governor’s media office.

The Afghan police called for an airstrike against the Taliban during the fighting.

The provincial governor’s media office statement explained that the Taliban fighter had hidden inside local houses and that was the reason behind civilian causalities in the airstrike.

Three women and one child were killed in the strike while injured included seven women and a child.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.*