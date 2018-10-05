FO launches inquiry against officers

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Muhammad Faisal, while responding to a question by a journalist during his weekly press briefing, said that the foreign office is taking appropriate actions against the officers involved in inappropriate and illegal activities.

The journalist was referring to the social media post doing the rounds, which alleged that a number of officers of FO were involved in illegal and inappropriate activities.

THE POST STATED:

FIA has registered a case against High Commissioner to South Africa Sohail Khan who has now obtained protective bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Ambassador issued a Pakistani passport to a condemned foreign prisoner and had him transferred to Pakistan from where he escaped jail.

He is being supported by the FS who allows him official tickets to and from South Africa to attend the hearings and inquiry in Islamabad.

Ambassador Babar Hashmi has been recalled from Bulgaria where a large sum in official funds is missing from embassy’s account. It is said that a huge amount has been gambled away in a casino by some embassy personnel.

Ambassador Nadeem Riaz in Italy has been accused of sexual harassment by his female commercial secretary who has lodged a formal complaint against the ambassador with the federal ombudsperson for prevention of harassment of women. Hearings are underway.

Deputy Ambassador to Singapore Sohail Siddiqui has been recalled after being caught shoplifting.

Ambassador Leena Moazzam who served for a few months in Portugal and was removed after being found guilty of embezzlement remained on leave for over a year but has been accommodated at Belarus.

It has been decided to remove High Commissioner Sahibzada Ahmad Khan from London after his drunken performance on stage in London.

THE SPOKESPERSON REPLIED:

In Bulgaria, there was a report of embezzlement. A special fact-finding officer was sent to investigate the issue. The accountant concerned has accepted responsibility for the embezzlement. On his return, his name has been given to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The auditor general (AG) has been requested to do a special audit of the mission. Our ambassador has been called to Pakistan to assist in the investigation.

The case against our ambassador in Rome is with the ombudsperson. In response to the ombudsperson’s instructions, an internal inquiry is also being undertaken.

Regarding out deputy head of mission in Singapore, he has been recalled and an inquiry has been initiated in this regard.

Regarding your query about the case in Portugal, misinformation was circulated about Ambassador Leena. An inquiry was undertaken which exonerated her, after which she was sent to Belarus by the previous government.

Our High Commissioner in London has been reprimanded and action is being taken against him. The government has decided to remove him from his post.