ECP wraps up initial preparations for by-polls

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday has completed the initial preparations for the upcoming by-polls set to take place on October 14.

It was reported that candidates will contest for 11 National Assembly seats and 25 seats from provincial assemblies.

Polls will be held for 12 seats in the Punjab assembly, nine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two each in Sindh and Balochistan.

It was further reported that the ballot papers for all constituencies in both the NA and provincial assemblies have been printed, adding that the polling equipment has been sent to the returning officers.

The armed forces will be deployed in the polling stations to ensure a smooth polling process. The ECP’s staff has also been trained and assigned duties.

Carrying mobiles to the polling stations will not be allowed on the election day and that the CCTV cameras will be installed at sensitive polling stations.