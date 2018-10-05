Confusion prevails over Khawaja brothers’ inclusion to no-fly list

Confusion has been prevailing over the inclusion of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique’s names to the Exit Control List (ECL) as soon after Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan confirmed the development, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry denied the same.

“No decision has been made regarding placing names of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique on the ECL,” Chaudhry said in a statement, denying reports suggesting otherwise.

Earlier, a private media outlet had reported that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had recommended barring Khawaja brothers from leaving the country, for which the anti-graft body had also submitted a written request to authorities concerned.

It was also claimed by Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in a press conference and Punjab Information minister. “The NAB has placed the names of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique on the ECL,” Chohan had confirmed in a statement to media earlier in the evening.

“Now they will not be able to run away,” the provincial minister had said and alleged that resources and funds were extracted from Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme for the construction of Paragon Housing Society.

Chohan had also said that the two brothers could be arrested any time.