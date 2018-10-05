Chris Evans bids goodbye to Captain America

Chris Evans just wrapped his final performance as Captain America saying that his last day of shooting was an “emotional day.”

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Evan wrote, “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010. He has starred in three Captain America films, including 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, as well as numerous other team-up films.

The actor previously hinted that he would soon depart the role when earlier this year, he told The New York Times that wanted to “get off the train before they push you off.”

Avengers 4 is slated to open in May next year.