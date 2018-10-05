Akhtar ton helps Lahore Qalandars beat Yorkshire Vikings

Sohail Akhtar hit a scintillating century to power Lahore Qalandars to a six-wicket victory over Yorkshire Vikings in the Abu Dhabi T20 at Zayed Cricket stadium on Thursday.

Sohail took two runs off Tim Bresnan to reach his century off 54 balls but hit the next straight to mid-off to leave his side needing 20 off 12 balls. Phil Salt (37) and Abdul Razzaq (5) scored the required runs to take Lahore over the line with two balls to spare.

Qalandars, electing to bowl first, had early success when Zulfiqar Babar struck in the very first over to dismiss Tom Kohler Cadmore (2).

Adam Lyth (32) and Harry Brook (37) came together to share a 58-run partnership for the second wicket to lay the platform for the middle order to chip in with useful contributions.

Gary Ballance (33), Jonathan Tattersall (36) and Jack Leaning (26 not out) took Yorkshire to 184-5.

Lyth and Ballance added 50 for the fourth wicket after left arm seamer Shaheen Afridi provided a double blow by removing both Brook and Lyth in successive overs.