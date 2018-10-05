30 companies enter Gwadar free economic zone with $474mn investment

ISLAMABAD: Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Dostain Khan Jamaldini, in an interview with the media on Friday, has said that at least thirty companies from various industries including hotels, banking, logistics and fish processing have entered the free economic zone.

He said that the companies have directly invested around $474 million in Gwadar.

Dostain Jamaldini said there are many corridors linked through the network of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping, but the most viable corridor is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He stated that the Gwadar port collection, connectivity, and production areas are now almost ready, and added that the authority is receiving a ship from the China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) on a weekly basis, and with the start of industrial production in the free zone, the frequency of these ships is bound to increase.