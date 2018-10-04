VIDEO: PTI leader Muhammad Ali Hingoro misbehaving with Hyderabad police

HYDERABAD: A video emerged on Thursday showing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Hingoro misbehaving with the officials of Makki Shah Police Station.

It was reported that the video was recorded on the night of October 2 when Hingoro along with 15 others barged into Hyderabad’s Makki Shah Police Station to press for the release of a man taken into custody after his car collided with an electric pole and led to a protest by residents of the area.

In the video which has gone viral, the PTI leader can be heard misbehaving with police officials present in the station and asking them to “quietly sit down”.

When asked by officials to not smoke in the police station, Hingoro can be heard saying, “I have been smoking this cigarette since I entered the station and it’s my choice, not like I am smoking chars.”

Furthermore it was also reported that Hingoro had freed the man police took into custody earlier.

COURTESY ABB TAK