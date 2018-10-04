Two arrested for ‘making immoral videos of students’

GHOTKI: Another gang involved in making immoral videos of students has surfaced in Ghotki, Sindh.

Police have arrested 2 members of this gang who allegedly made immoral videos of students and blackmailed them.

Police said that the 10-member group of accused was working from last six months and raids are in process to arrest other 8 members.

Police have recovered immoral videos from Bilal and Ali Raza.

Police said that accused blackmailed students after making immoral videos and case has been registered in Obaroo police station against accused.