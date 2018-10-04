Smith, De Villiers in PSL4 foreign platinum players list

Australian former captain Steve Smith and South African legend AB De Villiers are top names among the foreign platinum players list for Pakistan Super League-fourth edition (PSL4).

Smith gave his name for the PSL couple of days, increasing the value of Pakistan’s own T20 league.

Other foreign players included in the list are Brandon McCullum, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Imran Tahir, Rashid Khan, Thisara Perera, and Coin Ingram.

The official Twitter account of PSL revealed the list and wrote: “REVEALED! The PSL 2019 Foreign Platinum Players list. An exciting roster with some of the biggest stars of the T20 format. # PSLPlatinum.”

On September 16, eight games in the fourth season of the PSL will be held in Pakistan as the PCB released the schedule for the T20 tournament, which will begin on February 14 in Dubai. The final has been given to Karachi for the second year running and it will take place on March 17.

The PSL has played a significant role in the return of top-level cricket to Pakistan, alongside sporadic visits from international teams since a short tour in 2015 by Zimbabwe, who became the first side to tour the country since the attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore in 2009. The first PSL game in Pakistan was 2017 final in Lahore. Three matches of the 2018 season were held in Pakistan – the two Eliminators in Lahore and the final in Karachi.

The new chairman of the PCB, Ehsan Mani, met all six PSL franchises for the first time for a governing council meeting to discuss the upcoming season. Additionally, the board will invite fresh bids for the tournament sponsor and broadcast rights; the previous set was valid only for three seasons.