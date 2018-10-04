SHC summons DIG West, CIA SSP in missing person cases

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday termed police reports unsatisfactory while holding an inquiry into the recovery of missing persons.

SHC Judge Naimtullah Phulpoto expressed his disappointment while hearing over 70 petitions for the recovery of missing citizens.

He remarked: “Despite meetings between the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and provincial taskforce, the result is zero.”

Investigation officer told the court that they had been trying to recover the missing citizens and have written letters to security agencies and other provinces but there was no response.

Justice Phulpoto said it seems that this would continue till the Day of Judgment.

“This is not a light matter. Stereotypes of old reports are being produced before the court by changing their dates.”

Justice Phulpoto said that now if any policeman produces a stereotype report, he would be sent to prison.

“The case of missing persons should be seen seriously instead of taking care of formalities.”

He added that a student Ali Raza has been missing for 12 years but anybody is concerned about him.

“Does the police have any clue about another missing person, Muhammad Ali?,” He questioned.

Investigation officer told the court that Muhammad Ali was the member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) PIB Sector.

On which, the judge said that it is the responsibility of the government to find out missing citizens. He said if the police officers are not willing to work, Additional Inspector General (AIGP) will have to be called.

The court sought progress report pertaining to the missing persons including Mushtaq Zuhrani, Faisal Ameen, Adnan Hameed, Zubair Shah, Sarzada Khan and others.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) West, Central Investigation Agency (CIA) Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) and others were summoned by November 8.