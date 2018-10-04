Senate HR body discusses attacks on minorities, regrets lack of progress

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights Thursday said that equal rights are constitutionally guaranteed to each Pakistani, including minorities in the country.

The committee met at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) under the chairmanship of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar.

The reports on the incidents of Gojra, Faisalabad, Joseph Colony, Lahore and burning of Ahmadis worship place in Sialkot submitted by the Home Secretary of Punjab to the committee.

The Information and Culture Department secretary submitted a detailed report on the issue of objectionable advertisement aired by Pakistan Television (PTV) on the occasion of Muharram.

Later, the committee was briefed on the reports submitted to the Senate committee.

The committee said that Islam also stresses on fundamental rights to all citizens, adding that it is the state’s responsibility to provide protection to religious minorities in the country.

The committee also proposed that schools curriculum should be based on promoting interfaith harmony at the provincial level. The committee said that minorities must be provided equal rights at all levels.

The committee also expressed displeasure on the airing of objectionable advertisement and directed the authorities to discourage and stop such incidents in the future.

The committee directed the authorities to provide further detail regarding the incident of hiring objectionable advertisement.

The meeting was attended by Senator Raja Muhammd Zafarul Haq, Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hassan, Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Syed Muzafar Hussaain Shah, Kesshoo Bai, Dr Mehr Tajk Roghni, Hidaya Ullah, Muhammd Ali Khan Saif. Senator Sana Jamali , Dr Jehnzeb Jamaldini. Muhammd Usman Khan Kakar, and Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh.