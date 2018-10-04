Safe havens for terrorists still present in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that Afghanistan is still home to safe havens for terrorists groups, adding that Pakistan wishes peace and progress for its western neighbbour.

Addressing to the United States (US) Institute of Peace, Qureshi reiterated that Islamabad should not be blamed for the difficulties in Afghanistan. The foreign minister suggested that both countries should look forward towards the positives.

“Our common goal is peace,” he added.

Qureshi said the world should recognise Pakistan’s sacrifices for peace, adding that 2.7 million Afghan refugees reside in Pakistan.

He also pointed out that Islamabad has severe reservations on the large-scale production of narcotics in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said that baseless allegations would further cause negative impacts on the bilateral ties, suggesting that both countries have no option but to trust each other.

He said, “We are determined for the complete eradication of terrorism.”