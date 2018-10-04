Religious cleric, guard shot dead in Peshawar

Unidentified gunmen shot dead religious cleric and the former leader of a banned outfit for district Peshawar Maulana Ismail Darwesh along with his bodyguard in Peshawar, reported a private media outlet.

Derwish was travelling in a Khyber car along with his guard Ayub when the attackers opened fire at them in Chairman Daftar area on Phandu Road.

Derwish, who was also reportedly contesting by-elections from PK-78 as ASWJ candidate, had served multiple times as the party’s provincial chief. These days, the organisation had been dissolved with new elections planned. “Our teams are inspecting the site of the attack and a search operation has also been initiated in the area,” the police said.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson confirming the killing and said Maulana Darwesh succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.