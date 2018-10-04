Rangers, police ordered to assist for vacating govt residences in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has ordered Director General (DG) Rangers and Inspector General (IG) Sindh to assist administration for vacating more than 4000 government residence in Karachi.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar heard the case pertaining to illegal allotment of the government residence.

A report regarding the illegal occupations was also submitted in the court.

Why are the houses not being vacated? asked the CJP during the hearing of the case.

The additional attorney general (AAG) replied that a mafia in Karachi is not letting the houses getting vacated and asked for the assistance of rangers and police.

The SC ordered the IG Sindh and DG Rangers Sindh to assist the administration in the matter and submit a report.

During the hearing, the secretary housing told the apex court that 186 government residences have been vacated in Islamabad so far.