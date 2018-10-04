Randhir Kapoor rubbishes reports of Rishi’s diagnosis with cancer

Despite requests to not speculate, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s sudden announcement that he was leaving for America to undergo unspecified medical treatment resulted in the emergence of several reports claiming that he had cancer. His absence of his mother’s funeral further fueled the rumours leading to some reports claiming that his cancer is third-stage.

However, speaking to an Indian publication, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor slammed all such rumours and reiterated Rishi’s request to not speculate.

“We don’t know yet what the exact nature of his ailment is,” Randhir said. “Rishi himself doesn’t know what he is suffering from. He hasn’t even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to an advanced stage.”

Randhir asserted that once the tests were complete, the Kapoor family would let everyone know.

“Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know,” Randhir remarked, adding, “He only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo.”

“Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It’s not fair to speculate things just like that,” Randhir concluded.

Rishi is reportedly accompanied by his wife Neetu Singh and their son, Ranbir, all of whom were unable to attend the funeral and prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Earlier on Saturday, Rishi had informed his fans and followers that he was leaving for the US to seek medical treatment.

“Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon,” he had written on Twitter.