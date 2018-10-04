Cabinet approves agreements signed with Saudi delegation

—Minister says Saudi Arabia will construct oil refinery in Gwadar, invest Rs30bn for oil, gas exploration

—Sarwar says provincial govts will be taken into confidence over agreements

—Govt removes high-level officials in bank, govt departments appointed by Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that the cabinet has approved the agreements discussed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during a visit of the Kingdom’s delegation last week.

He said this while briefing the media along with Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar after the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, that was held to discuss a six-point agenda.

Investment from Saudi Arabia will bring prosperity to the country, Fawad said, adding that Pakistan enjoys brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia will make an investment of Rs30 billion in Pakistan for the discovery of oil and gas, besides construction of an oil refinery in Gwadar,” he said.

During the meeting, members of the cabinet agreed on entering a partnership agreement pertaining to oil refineries in Gwadar with Saudi Arabia, according to sources.

The federal minister said that China is Pakistan’s close friend and a strategic partner.

While giving further details, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar said, “Saudi Arabia is interested in Gwadar and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and has expressed the desire to immediately invest in an oil refinery.”

“It has been agreed that it will be a government to government (G2G) agreement,” Sarwar further said. “Saudi Arabia’s minister of energy will visit Islamabad next month,” he explained further.

However, the petroleum minister informed that the volume and other details have not been decided as yet. “At the time of the agreements, provincial governments will also be taken into confidence,” Sarwar assured.

Speaking further about matters that were approved in the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry informed that the Prime Minister (PM) House will be converted into a chartered university.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is determined to change governance in the country while focusing on austerity, anti-corruption and meritocracy,” said Fawad.

Talking about Khursheed Shah and Mushahidullah Khan, the minister said that he has no personal enmity with both the leaders but one should see what they have done with PIA and Radio Pakistan. People were appointed out of turn during the tenure of the last government, said Fawad.

Chaudhry said that it had been decided to remove several high-level officials in banks and government departments as according to a Supreme Court decision, only the cabinet could appoint directors and heads of departments. This role had been unlawfully delegated to Dar by the previous PML-N government, the minister said.

The officials dismissed from their posts include National Bank of Pakistan Saeed Ahmed, First Women Bank President Tahira Raza, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited President Syed Talat Mehmood and SME Bank President Ehsanul Haq Khan.

In addition, four regulators appointed during the previous government’s tenure have also been removed including deputy governor of State Bank Jameel Ahmed, deputy governor of State Bank Shamsul Hassan, chairperson of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Vadiya Khalil, Dr Mohammad Saleem of CCP and Shahzad Ansar of CCP.

Speaking about the other points discussed during the meeting, Chaudhry said, “The cabinet approved converting the Prime Minister House into a high-level research university.”

Speaking at the auction of PM House luxury vehicles as part of the premier’s austerity drive, the info minister said, “Rs180 million were raised from the sale of 62 cars and Rs2.3 million were raised through the auction of buffaloes.”

“There were 528 staff members at the PM House but only five are now remaining,” he added. “None of them is unemployed and is part of a surplus pool and will be employed in different departments,” he clarified.

Chaudhry further said that they have found details regarding 2,067 official properties across the country.

“A committee has been formed under the supervision of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak to draft a plan of action regarding the appropriate use of these properties.” Furthermore, members of the cabinet approved a summary to establish the Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Turkey in addition to an agreement of bilateral cooperation for technical training between Pakistan and Japan.

According to sources, the cabinet has also ratified a summary for the appointment of Major General Arif as the director-general of the Anti-Narcotics Force.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed on the task force of the five million housing project. The premier is expected to inaugurate the housing project in the mid of October.

Earlier in the day, the cabinet approved appointments of new members in the Ministry of Finance, the fiscal and monetary policy boards, sources said, adding that the latter will be able to benefit from services of foreign-based Pakistani experts.