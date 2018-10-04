‘PM cancels already fixed meeting with GB CM’

Hafeezur Rehman says doesn’t want any ‘war of words’ between Gilgit, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has deliberately cancelled a scheduled meeting with a high-level delegation of his government.

While addressing a press conference at GB House in Islamabad, he said, “We were told at 11pm that our meeting is cancelled while we had fixed our meeting with Prime Minister Khan some two days ago.”

“We are trying to meet the prime minister,” he said, adding that the federal government has cut down development funds of the region. “If you do not want to give us more, at least give us what has been already approved.

The chief minister welcomed the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams fund, saying that the regional government has purchased the land for the dams. “I am assure you that our government has completed our side of work,” he said.