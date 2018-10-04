PM approves induction of six new ministers into cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved another extension in his federal cabinet by inducting six more ministers, taking the tally to 34.

Under this fourth extension in the last two months, the ruling government has decided to induct five federal ministers and one minister for state.

The newly inducted cabinet members will take oath on Friday.

Mohammad Mian Soomro, Azam Swati, Ali Ameen Gandapur, Faisal Vawda and Zartaj Gul Wazir are likely to inducted in the cabinet.

Soomro is likely to be given the portfolio of privatization commission, Gandapur to take over the Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Azam Sawat to become Minister for Science and Technology and Zartaj Gul to be state minister for climate change.

On September 11, six new ministers were inducted to the cabinet. President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the three federal and three state ministers at a ceremony at the President House.