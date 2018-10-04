PEMRA warns TV channels against airing inappropriate content in kids’ programmes

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has advised entertainment satellite TV channels to broadcast only such content that educates children about personal health, social participation, and boosts their confidence and morals in becoming good human being and citizen

The authority has asked all landing rights permission holders having permission for marketing and distributing kids’ entertainment channels to strictly comply with the provisions of PEMRA Laws and Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 especially pertaining to children content.

PEMRA has received numerous complaints from parents who are greatly concerned with the programming contents being aired on kids’ entertainment channels. These channels are airing programmes which are promoting violence and anti-social behaviour among the kids.

Parents and psychiatrists are of the view that the content being shown on kid channels is not suitable for the children’s mental and physical growth. These cartoons characters use inappropriate language which has a bad impact on children’s well-being and upbringing.

Moreover, PEMRA has directed channels to constitute in-house monitoring committee in order to ensure that all programmes are reviewed and censored prior to going on air, in compliance with the code of conduct of the authority as well as social and ethical values of the country.