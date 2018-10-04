Pakistan won’t discuss Kartarpur border issue with India if talks not held

Pakistan believes in Quaid-e-Azam’s principle of peaceful ties

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday said that Pakistan will not discuss any matter with India, including the Kartarpur border issue, if talks are not held between the two countries.

In a weekly press briefing, the FO Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said, “Pakistan believes in Quaid-e-Azam’s principle of peaceful ties with the neighbours and has made efforts to convince India to hold talks.”

The FO spokesperson, however, also stated that the first initiative was, in fact, taken by India after it wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Furthermore, while discussing Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir, Dr Faisal said, “The neighbouring country is using chemical weapons in the occupied territory and this is strongly condemned by Pakistan.”

Moreover, he also remarked that Pakistan will present a strong case against Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in The International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Earlier, Pakistan had expressed its “deep disappointment” after New Delhi announced to cancel the meeting of foreign ministers of India and Pakistan — which was to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York — and blamed India for “once again wasting an opportunity to change the dynamics of the bilateral relationship”.

Further, India called off the meeting between the Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers just a day after confirming the development.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had cited “unclean intentions” on Pakistan’s side.

Last month, Sidhu had visited Pakistan to attend Prime Minister Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony. He had also met Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who told him that “when [Sikh community] celebrates the 550th birthday of Baba Nanak […] we’ll open the Kartarpur-Sahib Corridor.”

Commenting on India’s volte-face, Pakistan’s Foreign Office had said in a statement that the reasons cited by the Indian side for the decision to cancel the foreign ministers’ meeting are entirely unconvincing.

“The so-called ‘disturbing developments’ alluded to in the Indian statement predated the Indian agreement to hold the bilateral meeting in New York,” the FO had said.

The other reason cited by the Indian ministry referred to the issuance of 20 special postage stamps by Pakistan Post on July 24, highlighting the gross violation of human rights by Indian forces in held Kashmir.