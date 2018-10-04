Malala to share Oxford experience in Vogue

Malala Yousafzai will be sharing her one-year experience at the prestigious Oxford University in her upcoming article in Vogue magazine’s November edition.

Malala has written exclusively for Vogue about her first year at university, said British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said, adding, “As she returns to Oxford this month, I could not be more proud to have this wonderful young woman – who became a global figurehead for educational rights six years ago when the Taliban attempted to kill her simply because she wanted to go to school – on our pages.”

“As Malala Yousafzai begins her second year at university, in the November issue of British Vogue on newsstands this Friday, she reflects on her life at Oxford University and why every girl deserves the same chance,” he tweeted.

He further thanked Malala for her contribution to the magazine.

Malala is a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate. She is known for human rights advocacy, especially the education of women and children in her native Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Pakistan, where the local Taliban had at times banned girls from attending school.

On 9 October 2012, while on a bus in the Swat District, after taking an exam, Malala and two other girls were shot by a Taliban gunman in an assassination attempt in retaliation for her activism; the gunman fled the scene.

After her recovery, Malala attended Edgbaston High School from 2013 to 2017, and is currently studying for a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford.