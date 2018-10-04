Lahore police fail to arrest land grabber Mansha Bomb, sons

LAHORE: The Lahore police were unable to arrest land grabber Mansha Bomb and his sons’ as per the Supreme Court’s directives, it emerged on Thursday.

According to Saddar SSP Muaaz Zafar, Mansha’s son Faisal was stopped at a checkpoint in Raiwind. However, the man deserted the car and fled from the site before the police could arrest him.

The car was later taken in custody by the police, SSP Zafar told media. SC orders placing alleged land grabber Mansha Bomb, sons on ECL

Mansha and his sons are accused of illegally grabbing land in Lahore’s Johar Town vicinity.

During the hearing of a petition filed by a citizen against the land grabbing group, a police officer had informed the Supreme Court that 70 cases have been registered against Mansha. The court had taken strict notice of political intervention to prevent the alleged land grabber’s arrest.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had directed the Ministry of Interior to place Mansha and his sons on the Exit Control List. On the same day, Punjab Chief Minister announced an anti-encroachment drive in Lahore.

A furniture market, reportedly owned by Mansha, was demolished during the anti-encroachment operation conducted by the district administration and Lahore Development Authority (LDA).