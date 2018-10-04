Journalists barred from talking to Nawaz Sharif outside court

ISLAMABAD: Police stopped journalists from talking to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday.

When former PM Nawaz Sharif in connection with the hearing of Al-Azizia reference reached AC in Islamabad, the journalists tried to talk to him but the police stopped them.

In the federal capital, former PM Nawaz Sharif, his counsel Khawaja Haris and witness Mehboob Alam were present in AC no 2 of Judge Malik Arshad when journalists tried to ask some informal conversations with the former PM.

The police officers, while stopping journalist, said that SP sahab has ordered not to allow journalists to talk with Nawaz Sharif. Only salam dua is allowed and no question can be asked, they told media persons.

The police officer, while directing journalists to stay away from former PM, said that if Nawaz himself reaches out to them only then it is permissible.