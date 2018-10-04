Info minister faces wrath of Twitterati over indecent remarks

A twitter user calls Fawad Chaudhry ‘Frankie Boyle’ for his often ‘controversial sense of humour’

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has to face harsh public reaction over his ‘dirty remarks,’ shared on his official Twitter account, against a former federal minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Mushahidullah Khan.

“Mushahidullah was appointed a ‘loader’ in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and became a senator due to ‘serving’ his master. His three brothers were also inducted in the PIA on the basis of nepotism,” he said while talking to journalists outside the Parliament House in Islamabad.

After sharing TV grab of the minister’s media talk, users asked him what kind of ‘load’ of his master, then he clearly wrote a negative comment. But the twitter users criticized about his selection of words against a senior opposition leader who also served as a federal minister.

“Shameful and extremely disgusting language. Being a PTI supporter and worker, I am highly disappointed by your language. You are representing Pakistan now, so be careful,” Dr Ayesha Naveed, a feminist and rights activist, reacted on the post.

Shameful . Extremely disgusting language . Twitter par bohat si aurtain bhi hen , kuch unka he lihaaz kar len . Being a PTI supporter and worker I am highly disappointed by your language. You are representing Pakistan now , kuch to khayal Karen . Afsoos ka muqaam hai ! — Dr Ayesha (@DrAyeshaNaveed) October 3, 2018

Another twitter user called Fawad Chaudhry ‘Frankie Boyle’ or Francis Martin Patrick Boyle, a Scottish comedian well known for his pessimistic and often controversial sense of humour.

Hahaha Taubah!! You’re the @frankieboyle of our parliament 😂 — Naveed Ahmad Khan (@NavidAhmadKhan) October 3, 2018

Some users also shared the minister’s pictures with former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf and former prime minister and senior Pakistan People’s Party leader Yousaf Raza Gilani, saying he (Fawad) was a ‘die-hard’ worker and ‘pure loyalist’ of the past rulers and the ruling parties of that time.