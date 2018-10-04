Hanif Abbasi shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail

Punjab IG says Abbasi suffered from heart ailment in Adiala jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbas was shifted from Attock jail to Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore on Thursday.

Talking to media, Punjab Inspector General (IG) Shahid Baig said: “Abbasi has been shifted due to his worsening health and a lack of an adequate hospital facility in Attock for his treatment.”

The inspector general added that Abbasi suffered from a heart ailment during his time in Adiala jail due to which a stent had to be surgically placed in his artery.

“He is being shifted as a precautionary measure as if his condition deteriorates, there is no adequate medical facility in Attock.”

On September 22, the incarcerated PML-N leader was shifted to Attock jail on the directives of Rawalpindi deputy inspector general after a photo surfaced of him with Nawaz Sharif and others inside Adiala jail before the former premier’s release.

THE CASE:

On July 22, Abbasi was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special anti-narcotics court in the ephedrine quota case.

Abbasi faced charges of misusing 500kg of the controlled chemical ephedrine, which he obtained for his company, Gray Pharmaceutical, in 2010. The court, in its verdict announced after six years, ruled that 363kg of ephedrine quota could be accounted, adding that Abbasi failed to provide evidence of the use of remaining quantity of the drug.

The court acquitted seven other accused in the case, giving them the benefit of doubt

