The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a woman for creating a fake social media account of her friend and maligning her over the internet, a private media outlet reported.

According to reports, the woman, who was arrested from Peshawar Cantt’s Bashir Lane, shared an ‘objectionable’ picture of her friend, following which the victim’s fiancé broke engagement with her.

FIA has said that the arrestee has also been accused of maligning her neighbour on social media.

Further probe is underway.