Eradication of terrorism must for prosperity: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: The Commandant Frontier Constabulary Moazzam Jah Ansari called on the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at Parliament House on Thursday.

Matters pertaining to overall law and order situation and elimination of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were discussed in the meeting.

The speaker expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and eulogised the role of Frontier Constabulary in the maintenance of law and orders situation in the Province as well as in the country.

He said our security forces rendered peerless sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said that without up to mark law and order and elimination of terrorism the dream of progress and prosperity cannot be materialized.

He stressed the need for joint efforts to coup with challenges being faced by the country and internal and external threats.

He said that eradication of bane of terrorism from the country top priority of incumbent Government. He said that whole nation united against the war on terrorism and stood with it security forces.

Moazzam Jah Ansari apprised the Speaker about overall security and law and order situation in the country. He said that Frontier Constabulary has always remained ready to combat any untoward situation and will leave no stone unturned to the maintenance of law and order situation and eradication of terrorism in the country.

He thanked the Speaker for his kind remarks for personnel of Frontier Constabulary.