Cross-border support to terrorists threat to security: Maleeha Lodhi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said Pakistan is severely threatened by cross-border support to terrorists.

Speaking at a Committee meeting in UN, she said Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its manifestations. Pakistan itself is a victim of terrorism for decades and it suffered heavy losses of persons and treasure in the war on terror.

“World needs to differentiate between those facing terrorism and foreign occupation. Pakistan is severely threatened with the cross-border support and backing to terrorists,” she said.

The international consensus on terrorism should not be used against the freedom struggle and there is a need to differentiate between the freedom movements of victims of foreign occupation and terrorism, she added.