CJP dissatisfied with FBR’s performance

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday showed dissatisfaction at the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The top judge while hearing different cases showed dissatisfaction over FBR’s performance in taking poor legal steps.

The chief justice said that the FBR chairman was not getting time to appear before the court, adding that all cases regarding FBR are poor.

“My heart tells me to fine FBR of Rs50,000 which will be deposited in the dam fund,” remarked the top judge.