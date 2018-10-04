Police abduction: Car registered under name of housing minister’s son

LAHORE: Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed’s son came to be involved in a case in which policemen were tortured and abducted.

According to details, police officials say they stopped a drunk man, reportedly Rasheed’s friend, with his female friend near Lahore’s Ghalib Market who were in Hassan Rasheed’s car.

“The man was drunk at the time when policemen stopped the car which was registered under the name of Rasheed’s son,” police said.

The drunk man was involved in ‘immoral activities’ in the car, media reports said, adding that when the police tried to interrogate him, the accused threatened them.

The police further alleged that the person’s female friend made telephone contacts for help and their accomplices came to the rescue at once.

The FIR registered against unknown suspects says that the people, who came in two vehicles for their aid, tortured and abducted the policemen.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations in a press conference, the Punjab minister denied his son’s involvement in any of the aforementioned claims.

“I will resign if any allegation is proven on my son,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader told media persons.

Rasheed said that his son received a phone call from one of his friends and he reached the site at once. “I told my son to quickly reach the Gulberg police station and become a part of the investigation,” he added.

The PTI leader assured his family’s full cooperation in the probe, saying that he should be punished according to the law.