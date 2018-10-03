Rehman Malik condemns the firing of Indian forces on AJK PM’s helicopter

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik strongly condemned the firing by Indian forces on the helicopter of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

He termed it as a cowardly attack by Indian forces to create a situation of horror and terror across the Line of Control (LoC) among the poor people of Kashmir, said a press release issued here Tuesday. He said the UN and the international community must take serious notice of the incident. He said it is time to expose the real face of India before the world.

He was talking to Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider who met him on Tuesday at his residence in Islamabad.

Malik said the incident of firing on PM AJK shows the anti-Pakistan and anti-Kashmiris mindset of Indian Government that despite knowing and having advance information about the air-travel of Prime Minster AJK, the Indian Army deliberately opened fire which is against the international laws.

Both the leaders held hours long meeting and discussed in detail the prevailing situation across LoC, Kashmir and problems of government of AJK and people living there.

Raja Farooq Haider briefed Senator Rehman Malik about the problems his government is facing and asked for his and the Senate’s support in taking the issues of AJK government with Federal Government.

Malik assured the AJK Prime Minister his full support and said that he and his Party have always supported the people of Kashmir and the Kashmir cause.

The PM AJK appreciated Rehman Malik for his efforts for undertaking and highlighting the brutalities being committed by Indian Forces against oppressed Kashmiris. He thanked Senator A. Rehman Malik for offering his services for Kashmir and Kashmiris.

Raja Farooq Haider also discussed the share of NFC for AJK which he stressed for enhancement. Senator A. Rehman Malik demanded the government that rather to cut the budget for AJK and GB, the government must enhance the grant of funds from 3.64 to 5 percent in the NFC award.

Haider also invited Malik to visit AJK Assembly to have an interactive session with the MLAs of AJK Legislative Assembly to which he appreciated his proposal and agreed for the visit.

Haider raised the matter of Mansehra-Muzafarabad-Mirpur Expressway which was part of the CPEC. Both leaders agreed that they will be raising all the issues on national forums including Parliament House.