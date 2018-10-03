Promotion of education among top priorities of government: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said as the promotion of education was among the top priorities of the government, the focus should be laid down creating knowledge capital and technological know-how to enable Pakistan to join the ranks of advanced countries.

Moreover, he added that the culture of research and development should be promoted in higher educational institutions.

The President said this during a briefing on the COMSATS University by Rector Prof Dr Raheel Qamar here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology Yasmin Masood and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The President emphasized that universities had an important role in the Human Resource Development, which ultimately contributed toward the economic progress of the country.

He also stressed the need for open source knowledge-sharing so that developing countries could also timely benefit from the modern research.

The President proposed that new campuses of COMSATS should also be established in Sindh and Balochistan.

He directed the management of COMSATS to utilize data of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in awarding a stipend to the deserving students.

The President also congratulated the management of COMSATS for its upgradation from an institute to the university through an Act of Parliament.

Earlier, Prof Dr Raheel Qamar briefed the President about the activities and performance of the university.