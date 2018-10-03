PPP, PML-N issued notices for failing to award sufficient tickets to women for by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued show-cause notices to six political parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for failing to award five per cent of party tickets to female candidates.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazaryati (PTI-N), Rah-e-Haq Party and Tehreek-e-Labaik Islam are the other four parties issued the notices.

“Therefore, you are hereby directed to show-cause as to why action under the law be not taken against you,” read the notice sent to the parties.

All political parties are required to award at least five per cent of party tickets to women, according to Section 206 of the Election Act 2017.

The parties are required to respond to the notice within 15 days.