IHC directs FIA DG, secretary interior to recover missing girls

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed secretary interior and director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action to recover two girls who went missing in 2016.

While hearing the case, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui ordered that the girls, Sama and Adiba, should be recovered by the next hearing.

Secretary Interior Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan, FIA Director-General Bashir Memon and deputy attorney general Arshad Mehmood Kiyani appeared before the court for the hearing.

Police told the court: “Sama and Adiba have been missing since 2016.”

Justice Siddiqui expressed his disapproval over the issue, “For girls to go missing in an Islamic country poses a question mark for us.”

Later, the judge broke down in tears and lamented, “We all are parents to daughters and God forbid any one of us has to go through such an ordeal.”

Expressing anger, the IHC judge turned to FIA DG and rebuked, “We requested FIA but you were not able to do anything either.”

In response, the DG asked for more time, saying that the agency has a few leads on the kidnapper and hopes to find out more about the girls soon.

Justice Siddiqui then said, “I am getting the feeling that state institutions are failing.”

“It is said that if everyone is traced, but then where are these institutions,” he questioned.

Further, Justice Siddiqui said, “The Islamabad Police disappointed me. I want action. Stop giving the court lollipops and recover the girls by the next hearing,” he added.

The hearing was adjourned till October 19.