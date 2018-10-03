ECP directs political parties to submit details of election expenses

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday directed political parties to submit details of expenses incurred by them in the General Elections 2018.

A press release issued by the ECP said, “All political parties that contested the polls are liable to declare donors who contributed amounts equal to or in excess of Rs 100,000.”

“It is informed to all political parties that have contested General Elections 2018 that it is the obligation under Section 211 of the Election Act, 2017 read with Rule 161 of the Election Rule, 2017, to furnish the list of contributors who have donated or contributed an amount equal to or more than one hundred thousand rupees for their election campaign,” the notification reads.

The political parties are to submit the summoned details by Oct 6.

On July 25, countrywide polls were held following which the successful candidates in the national and provincial assemblies had then submitted details of election expenses in August.

The ECP had received details from 269 National Assembly candidates, 295 Punjab Assembly candidates, 129 from Sindh Assembly, 97 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 49 from Balochistan.

After receiving the details, the electoral body had issued notifications declaring successful candidates.