Corruption will not be tolerated at any cost: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday declared that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost and wrongdoers shall face punishment.

According to reports, the prime minister issued his statement while chairing a meeting at Parliament House chamber which was attended by party leaders and federal ministers.

During the meeting, the signatories poured over the country’s political, economic and security situation.

“The meeting also briefed PM Imran regarding approval for the mini-budget bill and discussed party matters as well as the 100-day plan.”

“PM Imran directed immediate measures for improvement in performance of institutions and stated that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost,” the reports reveal.

In his first address to the nation, PM Imran talked of the country’s economic challenges, promising reforms under a “new austerity drive” that would impose a check on government spending and highlight the extravagant lifestyles of former governments.