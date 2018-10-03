3 martyred, 8 injured in Awaran attack

As many as three Levies personnel were martyred when a roadside bomb struck a security convoy in Balochistan’s Awaran district on Tuesday, a private media outlet reported.

A senior Levies official Ahmed Jan said eight personnel of the paramilitary force were also injured in the explosion. He said the bomb was remotely detonated. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Balochistan Levies is a force in charge of maintaining law and order in the tribal areas of the province.

The incident comes weeks after armed men opened fire at security officials in Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district, leaving two Levies personnel martyred and another injured.

Earlier on September 14, three Levies personnel were martyred and two others injured in a remote-controlled motorbike blast targeting the vehicle of Barshor’s assistant commissioner in Pishin district.