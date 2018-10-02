PARIS: Iran’s nuclear ballistic programme is a threat and the country’s influence within the Middle East region is a major concern, said French defence minister Florence Parly on Tuesday.
Parly was speaking as she held a meeting with US defence secretary James Mattis.
Iranian ballistic programme is a threat, says French defence minister
PARIS: Iran’s nuclear ballistic programme is a threat and the country’s influence within the Middle East region is a major concern, said French defence minister Florence Parly on Tuesday.