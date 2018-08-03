Unable to develop important report for FATF, says NACTA

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has not prepared the important National Risk Assessment report despite the fact that an Asia Pacific Group (APG) team, which reports to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), is due to arrive in the country on August 13, a local media outlet reported on Thursday.

The National Risk Assessment document is to highlight Pakistan’s efforts in curbing terrorism financing and money laundering.

According to reports, during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting chaired by caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, NACTA officials said that the organisation lacked the ability to prepare such a document and requestedthe Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) be asked to do so.

However, the FIA cited similar reasons for not producing the document.

Pakistan was placed on the list of countries financing terrorism by the FATF in June this year which gave 15 months to the country to prove its compliance with its regulations.