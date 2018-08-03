Sonali Bendre’s health stable as cancer treatment continues

Actress-author Sonali Bendre, who is braving a fight against cancer, is stable and is following her treatment without any complications, says her husband and filmmaker Goldie Behl.

Behl on Thursday night tweeted the development and thanked everyone for their love and support.

“Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali,” wrote Behl. “She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.”

Bendre, 43, is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York. In July, the actress shared that she has been diagnosed with a “high-grade cancer”.

Post her diagnosis, the Duplicate actress has been quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.

Bendre married Behl in 2002 and the couple have a 12-year-old son, Ranveer.