Shaheen Air flight to bring back Pakistanis from China faces nine hour delay

Shaheen Airline granted special permission to bring home the stranded Pakistanis

Flight scheduled to land in China faces nine-hour delay

CJP takes notice of the stranded Pakistanis, summons CEO to submit report

KARACHI: A Shaheen Air flight scheduled to bring back the stranded Pakistanis in Guangzhou, China suffered hours-long delay on Friday.

It was reported by the airline administration that the flight, which was initially scheduled to land at 1:30 pm in Guangzhou, has been delayed by nine hours and would now land at 10:30 pm on Friday night.

Earlier, the airline’s Marketing Director Zohaib Hassan that the airline will bring back the Pakistanis via flight NL 892 and NL 891 on August 3, 2018.

The Pakistan Foreign Office, taking notice of the issue, stated on Thursday that the Pakistani Consulate was making arrangements for those passengers whose visas had expired.

FO Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal had said, “Out of the 46 that remain stranded, visas of only 15 passengers have expired and the Pakistani consulate is making arrangements for that.” He had added that “the remaining passengers managed to reach Pakistan by taking other flights”.

Moreover, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had granted ‘special permission’ to Shaheen Air International to bring back 300 Pakistanis stranded in Guangzhou.

According to media reports, a CAA spokesperson had said that the airline is in debt of over Rs1.5 billion and is only allowed to operate for Hajj flights.

Most of the passengers hail from Chaman district of Balochistan and had been stranded at the Guangzhou airport after the flight was cancelled on July 29 and the airline was barred from landing any plane at the airport as heavy taxes had been imposed on the airline.

On June 22, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had briefly sealed off the central office of Shaheen Air in Karachi, over non-payment of Rs910 million in Federal Excise Duty (FED).

According to the revenue authority, the office was ordered to be reopened after the private airline provided it with two cheques worth Rs910 million.

Prior to that, the central office of the airline was sealed off after talks between FBR officials and Shaheen Air administration failed.

Earlier in May, the FBR had asked CAA to suspend Shaheen’s local flight operations over failure to pay the FED.

CJP takes notice

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has also taken notice of the stranded Pakistanis and summoned a report from the chief executive officer of Shaheen Air on the matter.

The case will be heard at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Friday.