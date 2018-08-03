Rana Sanaullah believes PML-N will form Punjab govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Friday expressed confidence that his party would form the next government in Punjab.

The PML-N leader claimed that 13 independent Members of Provincial Assembly (MPA) had vowed to support his party.

Sanaullah said that the PML-N has 130 seats and needs another 18 MPAs. Six MPA’s from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and 13 independents will give will the party to form the government.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also claimed it has the sufficient number of seats to form the next government in Punjab with Jahangir Tareen claiming support from 18 independent MPAs. With assistance from independent candidates and Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid (PML-Q), the PTI would have 148 members.