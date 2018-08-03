NAB summons Imran Khan on August 7 in misuse of KP gov helicopters case

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday was summoned on August 7 by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an inquiry pertaining to the alleged misuse of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government helicopters.

NAB officials maintained, “Imran used two helicopters belonging to the KP government for a total of 74 hours.”

“Statements of former KP chief minister (CM) Pervez Khattak and aviation authorities in the case have been recorded,” they also said.

The PTI chief has been accused of illegally using official KP government helicopters for 74 hours causing a loss of Rs2.1 million to the national exchequer.

Khan reportedly used an official MI 171 from Banigala to Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Batagram, Dir and Kumrat.

Moreover, through another helicopter, the PTI chief allegedly travelled from Banigala to Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad, Haripur, Chitral, Swat and Nowshehra.

Earlier on July 18, the PTI chairman had told the anti-corruption watchdog that he was “busy with election campaigning” and sought time to appear before the bureau.

KP NAB’s call-up notice regarding the case was approved by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

Earlier on February 2, NAB had taken notice of the issue