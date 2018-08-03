MQM-P delegation to lay out demands during meeting with Imran today

KARACHI: A Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation is set to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to explore options for an alliance between the two parties.

PTI leader Imran Ismail accompanied the delegation which left for Islamabad on early Friday to hold a meeting with Imran.

The MQM-P delegation consisting of Amir Khan, Faisal Subzwari and party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is expected to put forth its demands to PTI during the meeting.

MQM-P had decided to form an alliance with the PTI for forming the federal government.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had earlier asked the MQM-P to choose between forming the federal or the Sindh government.

During the recently conducted general elections, MQM-P won six National Assembly and 16 Sindh Assembly seats.

It had been invited by the PTI for an alliance at the federal level.