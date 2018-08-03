Karachi police apprehend land mafia suspect who attempted to seize govt school

KARACHI: Police on Friday arrested the main accused who, as part of a land mafia, attempted to seize a government school building in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-6.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the building of Government Ali Muhammad Iqbal Elementary School was locked down by the land mafia, who forced the students out of the school and onto the streets. When the news regarding this matter was aired, Karachi Police chief Mushtaq Meher took notice of the incident, visited the area and directed the forces to take action.

Police officials revealed that the main suspect, Riaz Maher, was arrested from Gulshan-e-Iqbal while one of his accomplices, Soba Khan, was apprehended earlier. Raids are underway to arrest others suspected to be part of the land mafia.

The school has been under the government authority since 25 years and had a student body of 150.

The school administration said they have been receiving threats from unknown people, and the land mafia had even started construction inside the school.