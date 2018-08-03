John Abraham says India is not a safe place for women and animals

Rape culture is deeply embedded in India and recent reports revealed an inhumane act in which a pregnant goat was gang raped. A lot of Bollywood stars are vocal in their stances against rape and have called out the government several times for not giving enough protection to women.

Among those stars is actor John Abraham who recently shared his thoughts on rising corruption, women and animal molestation in India.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, John said, “As a proud Indian, I have the right to look at things happening in the country critically. I say this on record that India is not a safe place for women and animals. We’re one of the few countries where we disrobe a woman by just looking at her. It’s sad and getting worse. I’m scared, and this makes me question the society and the country I live in.”

“I don’t endorse capital punishment, but I believe we need to instill the fear of death in these sick men to ensure that they don’t commit such crimes,” he continued.

On his thoughts on widespread corruption, John said, “Corruption is everywhere and at every point in time. I’ve been told straight that if I don’t pay bribes, I won’t survive. I don’t agree. I may not be the most morally upright person in the world, but I know if I’m honest in what I’m doing, it can make a difference. I tell youngsters that they need to have a conscience and if their parents tell them any different, they should disagree.”

Meanwhile, John is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Satyamev Jayate, which will hit the screens on the Independence Day. The film is a fight against corruption and is directed by Milap Zaveri.

Apart from that, he has two web series lined up and a film titled Attack which a love story with a lot of action. He will also be seen in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, which will go on floors in September.