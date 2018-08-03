Issue of missing persons could be declared as serious human rights violations: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said that if there was no improvement in the missing persons’ case, the Supreme Court (SC) could declare the issue as a violation of human rights under Article 184(3).

The CJP gave these remarks while presiding over a high profile meeting convened to discuss the issue.

Other who attended the meeting included officials of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and the secretaries of defence and interior.

Justice Nisar said, “SC will not tolerate such illegality qua the life and liberty of the citizens.