Hot, humid weather to persist across country

ISLAMABAD: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in the country during the next 24 hours; however, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at isolated places of AJK and adjoining areas.

Similar weather conditions persisted across the country on Thursday with rain-thundershowers at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara divisions and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) recorded during past 24 hours was Islamabad (Z.P. 57, IIAP 26, Saidpur 06, Bokra 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 10, Chaklala 03), Kamra 04, Mangla, Sialkot 03 and KP: Malamjabba, Dir 22, Cherat 12, Balakot, Parachinar 02, Kakul and Pattan 01.

The highest temperature recorded on Thursday was 43°C in Shaheed Benazirabad, Nokkundi and Turbat.

According to the synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is present over northern areas.